Arizona Cardinals designate Rashard Lawrence for return from injured reserve

For the Arizona Cardinals, they are looking to get healthy heading into the stretch run, especially in their weakest spot, against the run.

The team on Monday announced that they have designated Rashard Lawrence for return from injured reserve.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has designated defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (calf) to return from the injured reserve list. Lawrence can begin practicing and the team can activate him to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period.

This should signal a return for Lawrence in the next couple of weeks, but of course this bit them in the butt last time as Justin Murray was designated for return then missed the window.

Lawrence will give the Cardinals a nice bump against the run, we will see if and when he comes back. It could be a nice boost this week against the Chicago Bears who have a nice one-two punch against David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert.