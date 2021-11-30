Week 13 ROTB Top 3 Picks Vs Spread Competition

Updated Standings (with special thanks to CCF for the assist):
21. AZ_C_F, CCF
20. Blackram928, Chambana81
19. CardCore
17. Kev1n, ***Mitch, FNG
16. RedC, ERauch
14. Believer3000
13. brrberry, FriarFan32, CFWA
12. MNCF
11. UtahCF
10. UACF
7. Arizonabuild
6. Leftcoastfan
5. JethroBodine, Rigodrill, AZCF27
4. BRS, greatnumber8
2. geek4eye, Zonaforver, since61, cyberdynist
1. Desert_Devil, bang_birdgang, StandUpGuy
0. gamesguy1, cminaz
NFL Week 13 point spreads (per Jeremy Cluff https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2021/11/29/nfl-week-13-odds-money-lines-point-spreads-over-unders/8770148002/)
- Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) at New Orleans Saints (+4.5)
- New York Giants (+2.5) at Miami Dolphins (-2.5)
- Indianapolis Colts (-8.5) at Houston Texans (+8.5)
- Minnesota Vikings (-6.5) at Detroit Lions (+6.5)
- Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5) at New York Jets (+7.5)
- Arizona Cardinals (-7.5) at Chicago Bears (+7.5)
- Los Angeles Chargers (+3.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-10.5) at Atlanta Falcons (+10.5)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+12.5) at Los Angeles Rams (-12.5)
- Washington Football Team (+2.5) at Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5)
- Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5)
- San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) at Seattle Seahawks (+2.5)
- Denver Broncos (+9.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5)
- New England Patriots (+3.5) at Buffalo Bills (-3.5)
My Picks:
- IND (-8.5)
- MIN (-6.5)
- NYJ (+7.5)
Your Picks?
