Week 13 ROTB Top 3 Picks Vs Spread Competition

By Walter Mitchell
Updated Standings (with special thanks to CCF for the assist):

21. AZ_C_F, CCF

20. Blackram928, Chambana81

19. CardCore

17. Kev1n, ***Mitch, FNG

16. RedC, ERauch

14. Believer3000

13. brrberry, FriarFan32, CFWA

12. MNCF

11. UtahCF

10. UACF

7. Arizonabuild

6. Leftcoastfan

5. JethroBodine, Rigodrill, AZCF27

4. BRS, greatnumber8

2. geek4eye, Zonaforver, since61, cyberdynist

1. Desert_Devil, bang_birdgang, StandUpGuy

0. gamesguy1, cminaz

NFL Week 13 point spreads (per Jeremy Cluff https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2021/11/29/nfl-week-13-odds-money-lines-point-spreads-over-unders/8770148002/)

  • Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) at New Orleans Saints (+4.5)
  • New York Giants (+2.5) at Miami Dolphins (-2.5)
  • Indianapolis Colts (-8.5) at Houston Texans (+8.5)
  • Minnesota Vikings (-6.5) at Detroit Lions (+6.5)
  • Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5) at New York Jets (+7.5)
  • Arizona Cardinals (-7.5) at Chicago Bears (+7.5)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (+3.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-10.5) at Atlanta Falcons (+10.5)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (+12.5) at Los Angeles Rams (-12.5)
  • Washington Football Team (+2.5) at Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5)
  • Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5)
  • San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) at Seattle Seahawks (+2.5)
  • Denver Broncos (+9.5) at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5)
  • New England Patriots (+3.5) at Buffalo Bills (-3.5)

My Picks:

  • IND (-8.5)
  • MIN (-6.5)
  • NYJ (+7.5)

Your Picks?

