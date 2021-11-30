Cardinals’ Team PFF Grades Through 11 Games

Background: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks attempts to make a catch in front of Marco Wilson #20 of the Arizona Cardinals in the endzone but is unable to get both feet down during the second quarter at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington

PFF Team Grades (NFL Rank):

Overall: 79.7 (14th)

Offense: 77.5 (10th)

Passing Offense: 82.6 (6th)

Pass Blocking: 67.4 (11th)

Receiving: 81.1 (3rd-T)

Rushing Offense: 68.8 (24th)

Run Blocking: 59.6 (26th)

Defense: 64.2 (20th)

Run Defense: 37.6 (31st)

Tackling: 50.7 (26th)

Pass Rush:80.5 (4th)

Pass Coverage: 71.3 (7th-T)

Special Teams: 88.5 (11th)

Commentary:

These grades, actually, are fairly accurate. When you take a close look at these grades, do they may make you wonder how the Cardinals have the best record in the NFL? Here are some of the reasons:

Cardinals’ Offense:

3rd in NFL in Average Time of Possession (31.59)

7th in 3rd Down Conversion Percentage (43.61%)

1st-T in 4th Down Conversion Percentage (69.23%)

3rd in Red Zone Efficiency (70.45%)

Cardinals’ Defense:

3rd in Opponent Offensive TDs per game (1.9)

3rd in Opponent 3rd Down Conversion Percentage(32.56%)

6th-T in QB Sacks Per Game (2.6)

6th-T in Team Takeaways Per Game (1.7)

Cardinals’ Turnover Differential:

5th-T (+8)

Cardinals’ Special Teams:

11th (for teams that have played 11 games) Matt Prater —- 82 points

2nd Andy Lee —- 49.8 average

Cardinals’ DVOA Rankings:

2nd Overall at 23.6%

10th Offense at 8.2%

3rd Defense at 14.4%

12th Special Teams at 1.1%

ROTB Question of the Day:

What do the Cardinals’ rankings across the board suggest about what it takes for teams to win games on a consistent basis in the NFL?