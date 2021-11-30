A look at the race for first in the NFC

With the NFC playoff standings unchanged heading into week 12 with the Green Bay Packers on their bye week and five teams within a couple of games, let’s take a look at who each team has left to get to the end.
- Arizona Cardinals 9-2 - @ Chicago Bears, v Los Angeles Rams, @ Detroit Lions, v Indianapolis Colts, @ Dallaw Cowboys, v Seattle Seahawks
- Green Bay Packers 9-3 - Bye Week, v Chicago Bears, @ Baltimore Ravens, v Cleveland Browns, v Minnesota Vikings, @ Detroit Lions
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-3 - @ Atlanta Falcons, v Buffalo Bills, v New Orleans Saints, @ Carolina Panthers, @ New York Jets, v Carolina Panthers
- Dallas Cowboys 7-4 - @ New Orleans Saints, @ Washington Football Team, @ New York Giants, v Washington Football Team, v Arizona Cardinals, @ Philadelphia Eagles
- Los Angeles Rams 7-4 - v Jacksonville Jaguars, @ Arizona Cardinals, v Seattle Seahawks, @ Minnesota Vikings, @ Baltimore Ravens, v San Francisco 49ers
We will breakdown the Arizona Cardinals schedule later, but looking at this, what are your thoughts?
