A look at the race for first in the NFC

By Seth Cox
Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

With the NFC playoff standings unchanged heading into week 12 with the Green Bay Packers on their bye week and five teams within a couple of games, let’s take a look at who each team has left to get to the end.

  1. Arizona Cardinals 9-2 - @ Chicago Bears, v Los Angeles Rams, @ Detroit Lions, v Indianapolis Colts, @ Dallaw Cowboys, v Seattle Seahawks
  2. Green Bay Packers 9-3 - Bye Week, v Chicago Bears, @ Baltimore Ravens, v Cleveland Browns, v Minnesota Vikings, @ Detroit Lions
  3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-3 - @ Atlanta Falcons, v Buffalo Bills, v New Orleans Saints, @ Carolina Panthers, @ New York Jets, v Carolina Panthers
  4. Dallas Cowboys 7-4 - @ New Orleans Saints, @ Washington Football Team, @ New York Giants, v Washington Football Team, v Arizona Cardinals, @ Philadelphia Eagles
  5. Los Angeles Rams 7-4 - v Jacksonville Jaguars, @ Arizona Cardinals, v Seattle Seahawks, @ Minnesota Vikings, @ Baltimore Ravens, v San Francisco 49ers

We will breakdown the Arizona Cardinals schedule later, but looking at this, what are your thoughts?

