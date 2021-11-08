Chase Edmonds will likely miss game against Carolina Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals are already dealing with a number of injury issues on the offensive side of the ball, so let’s add to it.

Cardinals believe RB Chase Edmonds suffered a sprained ankle Sunday and he is set to undergo further testing today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2021

That was early Monday and Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury expanded on that just a couple of minutes ago as he said Chase Edmonds will likely not be able to go on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Kliff Kingsbury injury updates:



-- Doesn't think RB Chase Edmonds will play Sunday. After that "we'll see."

-- LS Aaron Brewer will miss "a couple weeks."

-- G Justin Pugh is day to day.

-- G Max Garcia reaggravated Achilles

-- Doesn't know yet about Kyler, D-Hop or A.J. Green — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 8, 2021

However, Edmonds was not the only concern.

Long snapper Aaron Brewer was injured and will likely miss the rest of the first half of the regular season until the Cardinals bye week.

Justin Pugh was carted off, but there is no information on how serious or what exactly it was.

Max Garcia will be one to watch all week as well. He started in place of Josh Jones, but we will likely see Jones on Sunday if Garcia cannot go, against a feisty Panther front seven.

Oh, and we still have no idea on the Arizona Cardinals quarterback and top two wide receivers.

The bye week cannot get here fast enough for the best team in the NFL.