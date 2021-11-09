Arizona Cardinals offensive snap counts in win over San Francisco 49ers

What does it look like in a completely dominant win for the Arizona Cardinals?

Let’s take a look at the snap counts for the Cardinals in their impressive win over the San Francisco 49ers.

D.J. Humphries - 70 snaps (100%)

Kelvin Beachum - 70 (100%)

Rodney Hudson - 70 (100%)

Colt McCoy - 68 (97%)

Christian Kirk - 67 (96%)

Sean Harlow - 61 (87%)

Rondale Moore - 57 (81%)

Zach Ertz - 56 (80%)

Good little look at how the Cardinals deployed their skill players, while dealing with injuries along the offensive line for the team. Sean Harlow was the first inside linemen off the bench, not Josh Jones.

James Conner - 54 (77%)

Antoine Wesley - 54 (77%)

That is what injuries forced the Cardinals to do, and it worked well.

Max Garcia - 37 (53%)

Josh Jones - 33 (47%)

Darrell Daniels - 32 (46%)

Eno Benjamin - 17 (24%)

Justin Pugh - 9 (13%)

Andy Isabella - 7 (10%)

Greg Dortch - 4 (6%)

Chris Streveler - 2 (3%)

Chase Edmonds - 1 (1%)

David Wells - 1 (1%)

Have seen some comments, these are strictly offensive snaps for the team, no special teams are involved. So, Isabella and Dortch had 11 combined snaps on offense on Sunday for those curious.

Garcia had the achilles, Pugh got banged up, but somehow none of it mattered.

What stood out to you?