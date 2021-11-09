ROTB Week 10 Top 3 Picks Vs Spread Competition

Updated Standings (* 3/3 week): (special thanks to CardiacCardinalFanatic for the assist)
18 AZ_C_F
17 blackram928*, CCF
14 CardCore, Kev1n
13 RedC, FNG, Chambana81*
12 MNCF, Believer3000, ERauch
11 Mitch, brrberry
10 CFWA, FriarFan32
9 UtahCF
8 UACF
6 leftcoastfan
5 Rigodrill, AZCF27
4 —- greatnumber8,
3 —- JethroBodine
2 —- geek4eye, Zonaforver,, since61, cyberdynist,
1 —- Desert_Devil, bang_birdgang, StandUpGuy, arizonabuild
0 —- gamesguy1, cminaz,
Week 10 Spreads: (per Jeremy Cuff @ https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2021/11/08/nfl-week-10-odds-money-lines-point-spreads-over-unders/6273869001/)
- Baltimore Ravens (-7.5) at Miami Dolphins (+7.5)
- Buffalo Bills (-12.5) at New York Jets (+12.5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9.5) at Washington Football Team (+9.5)
- Atlanta Falcons (+8.5) at Dallas Cowboys (-8.5)
- New Orleans Saints (+3.5) at Tennessee Titans (-3.5)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+9.5) at Indianapolis Colts (-9.5)
- Detroit Lions (+8.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (-8.5)
- Cleveland Browns (+2.5) at New England Patriots (-2.5)
- Minnesota Vikings (+2.5) at Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5)
- Carolina Panthers (+9.5) at Arizona Cardinals (-9.5)
- Philadelphia Eagles (+2.5) at Denver Broncos (-2.5)
- Seattle Seahawks (+4.5) at Green Bay Packers (-4.5)
- Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) at Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5)
- Los Angeles Rams (-4.5) at San Francisco 49ers (+4.5)
My Picks:
- ATL (+8.5)
- TEN (-3.5)
- JAC (+9.5)
Your Picks?
