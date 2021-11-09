 clock menu more-arrow no yes

ROTB Week 10 Top 3 Picks Vs Spread Competition

By Walter Mitchell
Updated Standings (* 3/3 week): (special thanks to CardiacCardinalFanatic for the assist)

18 AZ_C_F

17 blackram928*, CCF

14 CardCore, Kev1n

13 RedC, FNG, Chambana81*

12 MNCF, Believer3000, ERauch

11 Mitch, brrberry

10 CFWA, FriarFan32

9 UtahCF

8 UACF

6 leftcoastfan

5 Rigodrill, AZCF27

4 —- greatnumber8,

3 —- JethroBodine

2 —- geek4eye, Zonaforver,, since61, cyberdynist,

1 —- Desert_Devil, bang_birdgang, StandUpGuy, arizonabuild

0 —- gamesguy1, cminaz,

Week 10 Spreads: (per Jeremy Cuff @ https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2021/11/08/nfl-week-10-odds-money-lines-point-spreads-over-unders/6273869001/)

  • Baltimore Ravens (-7.5) at Miami Dolphins (+7.5)
  • Buffalo Bills (-12.5) at New York Jets (+12.5)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9.5) at Washington Football Team (+9.5)
  • Atlanta Falcons (+8.5) at Dallas Cowboys (-8.5)
  • New Orleans Saints (+3.5) at Tennessee Titans (-3.5)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (+9.5) at Indianapolis Colts (-9.5)
  • Detroit Lions (+8.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (-8.5)
  • Cleveland Browns (+2.5) at New England Patriots (-2.5)
  • Minnesota Vikings (+2.5) at Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5)
  • Carolina Panthers (+9.5) at Arizona Cardinals (-9.5)
  • Philadelphia Eagles (+2.5) at Denver Broncos (-2.5)
  • Seattle Seahawks (+4.5) at Green Bay Packers (-4.5)
  • Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) at Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5)
  • Los Angeles Rams (-4.5) at San Francisco 49ers (+4.5)

My Picks:

  • ATL (+8.5)
  • TEN (-3.5)
  • JAC (+9.5)

Your Picks?

