Arizona Cardinals add defensive line help in Zach Kerr, sign two offensive linemen and more

The Arizona Cardinals made a number of moves on Tuesday.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced the following roster moves:

– Signed offensive lineman Marcus Henry to the active roster from the practice squad

– Signed defensive lineman Zach Kerr to the active roster

– Elevated offensive lineman Danny Isidora (izz-uh-DORA) and linebacker Joe Walker to the active roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements

– Re-signed offensive lineman Koda Martin to the practice squad

Henry (6-2, 303) signed with the Cardinals practice squad on November 1 after spending preseason with the team. He played in one game last season with Dallas after spending the 2020 season on the Cowboys practice squad. Henry originally entered the league with New Orleans as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2016 out of Boise State and has spent time on the practice squads of the Seahawks and Texans during his career.

Kerr (6-2, 334) is back with Arizona after playing in 12 games (three starts) with the Cardinals in 2019 when he had 19 tackles and one pass defensed. He is in his eighth year in the NFL and has played in 92 career games and has 170 tackles (88 solo), 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and seven passes defensed. He played in four games with San Francisco this year after previously playing with Carolina (2020), Arizona (2019), Denver (2017-18) and Indianapolis (2014-16). The 31-year old Kerr originally entered the league with Indianapolis as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2014 out of the University of Delaware.

Isidora (6-3, 306) has played in four games this season after being elevated from the practice squad. He signed with the Cardinals practice squad on September 29 and has played in 30 career games (six starts) after originally entering the league with Minnesota as a fifth-round selection (180th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami.

Walker (6-2, 236) signed with the Cardinals practice squad on October 13 and has played the past four games after being elevated from the practice squad. He played 30 games (11 starts) with Arizona in 2018-19 and had a career high 61 tackles (37 solo) in 2019 while collecting 15 special teams tackles. The 28-year Walker was originally drafted by Philadelphia in the seventh round (251st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Oregon.

Henry will wear jersey #53, Kerr will wear #92, Isidora will wear #63 and Walker will wear #59.