Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals look to come out of bye strong, Kliff Kingsbury focused on the Bears, and more

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, in an important game as they try to remain atop the NFL.

Let’s take a look at all the news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals open practice window for defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence, who remains on injured reserve

Defensive lineman has 21 days to be activated; Justin Murray on IR for season

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury addresses Oklahoma coaching rumors as Cards return from bye

Coach focused on next game, not job rumor

NFC playoff picture after 12 weeks, with Cardinals on top

Cardinals remain No. 1 heading into game at Chicago

You've Got Mail: Bears Week

Topics include injured players returning, long snappers, and preseason predictions

Cardinals LB Markus Golden is making his incentive-laden contract work with double-digit sack season

Linebacker piling up extra payments with big season in progress

Dennis Gardeck, Kelvin Beachum Give Out Turkeys

Cardinal players Dennis Gardeck and Kelvin Beachum help give out turkeys to needy families before Thanksgiving.

Cardinals Cover 2 - It’s Now A 6-Game Season

Ep. 501 - Six games are all that remain in the regular season. Three games at home. Three games on the road. Three games against teams with .500 or better records. Craig Grialou and Mike Jurecki return following the bye week and Thanksgiving break

The Dave Pasch Podcast - Colt McCoy

Ep. 18 - Colt McCoy joins Dave Pasch to discuss starting the last three games at quarterback for Kyler Murray and guiding the Cardinals to a 2-1 record during that span. McCoy also talks about his role on the team, his relationship with Murray

Red Sea Report - Down The Stretch They Come

The Cardinals return from their bye week feeling refreshed for the stretch run of the regular season. However the big questions still remain. Will Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins be available for the matchup against the Bears on Sunday?

Cardinals Underground - No Malaise Allowed

Thanksgiving break is over, well timed with the bye, so Paul Calvisi, Darren Urban and Felipe Corral Jr. are rested and ready – right? – for the final six-game stretch of the season. The guys consider where the NFC West stands

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury staying focused on current season, not Oklahoma Sooners' coaching vacancy

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he's focused on the team's next opponent, the Chicago Bears, not on reports he's being targeted for the Oklahoma Sooners' vacant head coaching job.

Arizona Cardinals exit their holiday bye week as Super Bowl favorites - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Coming off a critical 2-1 stretch without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals are well positioned to make a run at the NFC's No. 1 seed.

Arizona Cardinals designate DL Rashard Lawrence to return from IR

The Arizona Cardinals designated defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence to return from the injured reserve list on Monday.

The final countdown: A look at the Cardinals' remaining matchups in 2021

With the bye done and over with, it's time for the Arizona Cardinals to reengage for a final playoff push to end the season.

Arizona Cardinals place RB Jonathan Ward on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Arizona Cardinals placed RB Jonathan Ward on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. He has not played since Oct. 28 due to a concussion.

Back at it: Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals use bye week to their advantage

While the time away from the football field is needed for any team, there's a fine line between refueling and getting complacent.