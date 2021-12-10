SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans still 100% confident in direction of team

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans powered by SurveyMonkey. Each week, we send 32 polls to plugged in fans from each team NFL. You can sign up HERE — it’s easy and free to join!

The Arizona Cardinals are 10-2, the number one seed in the NFC and boast a potential MVP candidate and coach of the year candidate.

So, it is no surprise that fans are confident in the direction of the team, because there is not much more you can ask of a team through the first 12 games of the regular season.

The question for the Arizona Cardinals fans is, how will your confidence change based on how the season finishes.

I think anything less than 13 wins could be disappointing at this point, but the Cardinals are in a good spot to finish 13 or above.

However, I think anything less than a conference championship game is not acceptable either, which is saying something.

What do you think?