How Cardinals #1 Off-Season Priority Is Doing

This off-season the top priority for the Cardinals, as asserted by Michael Bidwill, Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury was to “re-define the team’s veteran leadership.” How do you think the re-defined veteran leadership is doing for the 2021 Cardinals?
An answer in tweets and messages:
A champion in our community.— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 10, 2021
Retweet to help @KelvinBeachumJr earn a $25,000 donation to the charity of his choice.#WPMOYChallenge + Beachum#WPMOYChallenge + Beachum#WPMOYChallenge + Beachum#WPMOYChallenge + Beachum#WPMOYChallenge + Beachum#WPMOYChallenge + Beachum pic.twitter.com/OeEJ8La0Uq
Budda Baker has been named our 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominee.— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 9, 2021
The award recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.
Congratulations, @buddabaker32! pic.twitter.com/RZC3rK1JIf
"J.J.!!! I'm mic'd up, gimme something!"@markusgolden x @JJWatt pic.twitter.com/ev6i31gxhw— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 8, 2021
If I can’t do it myself, I’m damn sure gonna celebrate when my guys do!!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 8, 2021
Love this squad! #StillShouldaScoredThoughZachItsCalledAStiffArmEverHeardOfIt#YesImPullingMyPantsUpBecauseTheyreFallingDown https://t.co/Qv7IOMwckU
All in, all the time!!!#SQUAD pic.twitter.com/SqdcXkESKa— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 5, 2021
Maybeline?@DGardeck pic.twitter.com/pTniBSYoOq— HJO1403 (@HJO1403) December 5, 2021
Found one ~ https://t.co/2JmjIiNB0c— JLaw (@yoopermomma) December 9, 2021
lol y’all fined the same exact amount when Chandler Jones wore this after breaking the Cardinals sack record PATHETIC @nfl pic.twitter.com/qWCLiUcq3r— vic (@CardinalsElite) December 4, 2021
I can’t lie, this is one of my favorite post-game interviews EVER! #AZCardinals ALL PRO Safety Budda Baker’s energy is infectious! Plus a video bomb from… wait for it! @AZCardinals @nflnetwork— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) December 5, 2021
pic.twitter.com/kBUpoH5OH6
Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson showing why they might be the best safety duo in the NFL.— Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) December 5, 2021
Safety Jalen Thompson was ELITE vs the bears on Sunday earning a team best 10 tackles, 1 interception, and a team best 82.9 PFF grade all while playing 91% of all the defensive snaps. The talent on the back of this defense is so fun to watch! @jt_broooo pic.twitter.com/Uf4YHtXDnq— CardinalsUpdate (@updatecardinals) December 6, 2021
Robert Alford is currently giving up only 5.0 yards per target this season— Mac (@azsportsfien) December 9, 2021
Among 80 defensive players that've defensed at least 50 targets that ranks #3 in the NFL#ProBowlVote @rockorocky
THOSE AZ DAWGS @byronmurphy INT— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 5, 2021
@nflnetwork #ProDawgs pic.twitter.com/HjnvZcDdmq
"I've been waiting to eat. I live for this, baby."— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 7, 2021
@markusgolden pic.twitter.com/8mjquzYZaf
We're all @ColtMcCoy rn pic.twitter.com/GRqXMceu5t— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 5, 2021
.@AZCardinals #RodneyHudson was one of the best FA signings of 2021. He is a difference maker in so many ways. #RedSea #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/wnBeUkOLVh— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 9, 2021
really nice job by the LT D.J. Humphries to keep working his way around on this G-T Counter Read run play. pic.twitter.com/pZRS135PfW— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) December 7, 2021
James Conner adds to his TD total with this ridiculous one-handed grab! #RedSea— NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2021
: #AZvsCHI on FOX
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/36oyPw2yFP
Yards per rush this season, among qualified RB— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 4, 2021
Nick Chubb 5.78
Jonathan Taylor 5.77
Chase Edmonds 5.66
Tony Pollard 5.63
Miles Sanders 5.20 pic.twitter.com/uby6B7ZBju
Andy Lee with an impressive 58-yard punt that ends up on Chicago's 2-yard line.— Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) December 5, 2021
Week 6 Players of the Week— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2021
AFC
Offense: RB Derrick Henry, TEN
Defense: LB T.J. Watt, PIT
ST: K Matthew Wright, JAX
NFC
Offense: QB Dak Prescott, DAL
Defense: S Taylor Rapp, LAR
ST: K Matt Prater, AZ
The dude is EVERYWHERE.@JordanHicks has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/UhXmrp0GPQ— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 8, 2021
“We’re not thinking four weeks from now, six weeks from now. All of our focus right now is on the Chicago Bears,” #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz on the team’s mentality: pic.twitter.com/wBsSzrvm7L— Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) December 2, 2021
Hello Walter,
I wanted to pass along this feel good holiday story to you about superstar sports couple Zach and Julie Ertz. On Tuesday evening, Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz, alongside his wife and international soccer star, Julie Ertz, surprised deserving kids with a $200 holiday shopping spree at a DICK’S Sporting Goods in Scottsdale, Arizona. Kids from the Boys and Girls Club of The Valley gathered from all around the Phoenix-area to take part in DICK’S “Shop With a Pro” event.
The powerhouse couple acted as the kids’ personal shopping consultants, assisting the kids in picking out and purchasing gifts including apparel, sneakers, and sports gear to celebrate the holiday season.
The athletes’ Instagram posts recapping the event can be viewed below. Please let me know if you have any additional questions.
Thank you for your consideration,
Lily
Lily Herring • 160over90
Kyler Murray ranks this season, among qualified QB— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 9, 2021
QB Win Pct .889 (1st in NFL)
QB Rating 112.2 (1st in NFL)
Comp pct 72.7 (1st in NFL)
Yards/Att 8.9 (1st in NFL)@K1 is playing MVP-ball for the @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/IU8xfyak4e
Kyler Murray thinks his head coach has a pretty good job right here in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/hnGUvU03KU— Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) December 1, 2021
