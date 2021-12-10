How Cardinals #1 Off-Season Priority Is Doing

This off-season the top priority for the Cardinals, as asserted by Michael Bidwill, Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury was to “re-define the team’s veteran leadership.” How do you think the re-defined veteran leadership is doing for the 2021 Cardinals?

An answer in tweets and messages:

Budda Baker has been named our 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominee.



The award recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.



Congratulations, @buddabaker32! pic.twitter.com/RZC3rK1JIf — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 9, 2021

If I can’t do it myself, I’m damn sure gonna celebrate when my guys do!!



Love this squad! #StillShouldaScoredThoughZachItsCalledAStiffArmEverHeardOfIt#YesImPullingMyPantsUpBecauseTheyreFallingDown https://t.co/Qv7IOMwckU — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 8, 2021

lol y’all fined the same exact amount when Chandler Jones wore this after breaking the Cardinals sack record PATHETIC @nfl pic.twitter.com/qWCLiUcq3r — vic (@CardinalsElite) December 4, 2021

I can’t lie, this is one of my favorite post-game interviews EVER! #AZCardinals ALL PRO Safety Budda Baker’s energy is infectious! Plus a video bomb from… wait for it! @AZCardinals @nflnetwork

pic.twitter.com/kBUpoH5OH6 — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) December 5, 2021

Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson showing why they might be the best safety duo in the NFL. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) December 5, 2021

Safety Jalen Thompson was ELITE vs the bears on Sunday earning a team best 10 tackles, 1 interception, and a team best 82.9 PFF grade all while playing 91% of all the defensive snaps. The talent on the back of this defense is so fun to watch! @jt_broooo pic.twitter.com/Uf4YHtXDnq — CardinalsUpdate (@updatecardinals) December 6, 2021

Robert Alford is currently giving up only 5.0 yards per target this season



Among 80 defensive players that've defensed at least 50 targets that ranks #3 in the NFL#ProBowlVote @rockorocky — Mac (@azsportsfien) December 9, 2021

"I've been waiting to eat. I live for this, baby."



@markusgolden pic.twitter.com/8mjquzYZaf — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 7, 2021

.@AZCardinals #RodneyHudson was one of the best FA signings of 2021. He is a difference maker in so many ways. #RedSea #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/wnBeUkOLVh — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 9, 2021

really nice job by the LT D.J. Humphries to keep working his way around on this G-T Counter Read run play. pic.twitter.com/pZRS135PfW — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) December 7, 2021

James Conner adds to his TD total with this ridiculous one-handed grab! #RedSea



: #AZvsCHI on FOX

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/36oyPw2yFP — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2021

Yards per rush this season, among qualified RB



Nick Chubb 5.78

Jonathan Taylor 5.77

Chase Edmonds 5.66

Tony Pollard 5.63

Miles Sanders 5.20 pic.twitter.com/uby6B7ZBju — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 4, 2021

Andy Lee with an impressive 58-yard punt that ends up on Chicago's 2-yard line. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) December 5, 2021

Week 6 Players of the Week



AFC

Offense: RB Derrick Henry, TEN

Defense: LB T.J. Watt, PIT

ST: K Matthew Wright, JAX



NFC

Offense: QB Dak Prescott, DAL

Defense: S Taylor Rapp, LAR

ST: K Matt Prater, AZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2021

The dude is EVERYWHERE.@JordanHicks has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/UhXmrp0GPQ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 8, 2021

“We’re not thinking four weeks from now, six weeks from now. All of our focus right now is on the Chicago Bears,” #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz on the team’s mentality: pic.twitter.com/wBsSzrvm7L — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) December 2, 2021

Hello Walter,

I wanted to pass along this feel good holiday story to you about superstar sports couple Zach and Julie Ertz. On Tuesday evening, Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz, alongside his wife and international soccer star, Julie Ertz, surprised deserving kids with a $200 holiday shopping spree at a DICK’S Sporting Goods in Scottsdale, Arizona. Kids from the Boys and Girls Club of The Valley gathered from all around the Phoenix-area to take part in DICK’S “Shop With a Pro” event.

The powerhouse couple acted as the kids’ personal shopping consultants, assisting the kids in picking out and purchasing gifts including apparel, sneakers, and sports gear to celebrate the holiday season.

The athletes’ Instagram posts recapping the event can be viewed below. Please let me know if you have any additional questions.

· Julie Ertz Instagram Post

· Zach Ertz Instagram Post

Thank you for your consideration,

Lily

Lily Herring • 160over90

Kyler Murray ranks this season, among qualified QB



QB Win Pct .889 (1st in NFL)

QB Rating 112.2 (1st in NFL)

Comp pct 72.7 (1st in NFL)

Yards/Att 8.9 (1st in NFL)@K1 is playing MVP-ball for the @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/IU8xfyak4e — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 9, 2021