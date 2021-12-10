Final Four College Football Playoff preview and Heisman race discussion

We know what the College Football Playoff matchups and Heisman race look like, so let’s talk about it.

This week, Justin and I run down the four Heisman finalists, and then discuss the most interesting story lines coming out of College Football’s own Final Four matchups: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, and Michigan vs. Georgia.

Can Desmond Ridder prove all doubters wrong with a strong playoff run. How much will the Tide miss John Metchie?

Is Michigan who we thought Georgia was? Those topics and more.

Plus, the last two out were Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Which stars from those two teams are most likely to opt out of the bowl games to get ready for the NFL Draft? Plus, a hot take from an NFL All-Pro and former Arizona Cardinal about interior D-line play.

Thanks to our listeners and patrons! You can become a patron for as little as $2/month at The Original Draft Breakdown Podcast on Patreon for access to our weekly bonus episodes.

Follow us on twitter @db_pod where we post links to the episodes and articles

Follow us on IG at db_pod where we’ll post the occasional video