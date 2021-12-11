Arizona Cardinals have a big game against the Los Angeles Rams and experts like them to win

Happy Saturday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, one of the bigger primetime games of the year.

What do the experts think?

Let’s take a look.

Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) - 30-27: It’s hard to sweep a division rival, and Los Angeles has the talent to put it all together down the stretch. Still, winning this game would take the best effort from Sean McVay’s crew since the Week 3 win over Tampa. For the Cardinals, their average game should be good enough.

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) - Pick: Cardinals win 27-24 and cover the spread.

New York Times - Pick: Cardinals -2.5

Mike Florio (Pro Football Talk) - Florio’s take: The Cardinals want to be doubted. I decline to do so. Florio’s pick: Cardinals 30, Rams 21.

Will Brinson (CBS Sports) - The Pick: Rams 31, Cardinals 28

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) - Pick: Cardinals 27, Rams 20

It is something to see most people still believing in the Arizona Cardinals. What do we make of it as Cardinals fans?