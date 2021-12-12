 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notes from the Enemy: 49ers continue up and down season, George Kittle’s big day, Azeez Al-Shaair career year and more

By Seth Cox
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Happy Sunday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are playing a big one on Monday Night Football this week, which means we need to take a look at the other two teams in the NFC West to see what is going on.

We will get some news and have a game preview for the San Francisco 49ers.

Let’s get to the second one of the day with a look at the news on the 49ers with Niners Nation.

49ers news: Azeez Al-Shaair’s mindset of perseverance is turning him into a star before our eyes - Niners Nation
What’s driving the former undrafted free agent to become one of the most talked about players on the stout 49ers’ defense?

5 takeaways from 49ers-Seahawks: It was all good just a week ago - Niners Nation
Calling this loss frustrating doesn’t come close to telling the whole story.

49ers News: Deebo Samuel and Fred Warner could return this week - Niners Nation
Kyle Shanahan updates the injury status of Deebo Samuel and Fred Warner

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan says the 49ers are “obviously struggling” at cornerback - Niners Nation
Injuries, inexperience, and inconsistency plagues the 49ers cornerbacks

49ers news: Why it’s time to fire special teams coach Richard Hightower - Niners Nation
For the second week in a row, the Niners special teams gave them no shot to win the game

Winners and losers from the 49ers/Seahawks: Jimmy Garoppolo continues to cost the Niners - Niners Nation
Turnovers on offense and special teams were the difference

49ers News: Donte Whitner says Josh Norman should be benched - Niners Nation
Former 49ers safety Donte Whitner says Josh Norman has hurt the team and should be benched

NFC Playoff Race: Are you confident that the 49ers will make the playoffs? - Niners Nation
Even after a loss, it’s tough to imagine San Francisco missing the playoffs

49ers/Seahawks recap: 5 uplifting and deflating plays from the Niners chaotic loss - Niners Nation
10 plays Niners fans will love or shove from the gut-wrenching road loss to the Seattle Seahawks

49ers news: How the Niners can exploit the Bengals porous pass defense - Niners Nation
If Deebo plays, that’ll be a significant boost

49ers news: Despite leading the league in double-team rate, Nick Bosa is still second in sacks - Niners Nation
The 49ers defensive line has impressed this year, and that’s thanks to Bosa and the help around him

4 reasons the 49ers can beat the Bengals: Joe Burrow has a turnover in 8 straight games - Niners Nation
Plus, three other reasons San Francisco has the advantage

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan doesn’t expect Elijah Mitchell to play against the Bengals - Niners Nation
The 49ers head coach said newly signed Brian Hill will help if Mitchell cannot play

DeMeco Ryans praises ILB Azeez Al-Shaair amidst “career year” - Niners Nation
The Niners defensive coordinator credited Al-Shaair for stepping up in place of Fred Warner.

Film room: The 49ers turned to Kittle after the Seahawks stifled their running game - Niners Nation
The Seahawks were able to limit the 49ers run game to less than three yards per carry while George Kittle provided most of the offense.

