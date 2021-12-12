Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (2021): Game time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The Arizona Cardinals are off today, preparing for what could be their coronation as NFC West champs in 2021.

That is for tomorrow.

Today, we keep an eye on the rest of the NFC West.

We looked at the news coming out of Seattle and San Francisco today, and we will give you the game information if you want to follow along, since unless you have Sunday Ticket you won’t get to watch either game.

To be fair, no one is really interested in what is happening with Seattle today, but it is football and the 49ers game is nothing compared to the national game on CBS we get today.

Who: Seattle Seahawks (4-8) at Houston Texans (2-10)

Where: NRG Stadium - Houston, TX

When: December 12, 2021 - 11:00 a.m. Arizona Time

Odds: Seahawks -8.5

Over/Under: 40.5

Who: San Francisco 49ers (6-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (7-5)

Where: Paul Brown Stadium - Cincinnati, OH

When: December 12, 2021 - 2:25 p.m. Arizona Time

Odds: 49ers -1.5

Over/Under: 48.5

Either of these games interest you?