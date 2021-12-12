Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2021): Game time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

A massive game with potential repercussions for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC standings will be the national game of the week on CBS.

Can the Arizona Cardinals maintain their lead or potentially grow it?

Let’s take a look at the big matchup between two potential Super Bowl contenders.

Who: Buffalo Bills (7-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3)

Where: Raymond James Stadium - Tampa Bay, FL

When: December 12, 2021 - 2:25 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: CBS (Channel 5 Locally) - Jim Nantz (play-by-play) Tony Romo (analyst) Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

National Radio: Sports USA Radio - Larry Kahn (play-by-play) Doug Plank (analyst)

Odds: Bucs -3.5

Over/Under: 54.5

DraftKings Sportsbook

This is a massive game for both sides as the Bills have been struggling lately. They are desperate after being in first place only a month ago.

Meanwhile, the Bucs are rounding into form and it would be helpful if they lost a game here or there.

What do you see happening?