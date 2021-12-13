Bird Droppings: Open roof, big stage, Arizona Cardinals ready for Monday Night Football and more

Happy Monday and happy gameday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Rams tonight on Monday Night Football, and we have all the news from around the web to help you get ready.

Let’s get to it.

Three Big Things: Rams Week

A look at the top storylines for Monday's game

Cardinals encourage fans to come early for Cardinals-Rams Monday game

Kickoff is at 6:15 p.m. Monday at State Farm Stadium

Cardinals, despite the best record in the NFL, try to find more consistency playing at home at State Farm Stadium

Notes: Baker misses practice with baby on way; Pugh game-day decision

Cardinals CB Robert Alford having excellent season, Kliff Kingsbury's beard, and other notes in a preview of Cardinals-Rams for Monday Night Football

Arizona Cardinals Official Team Website I Arizona Cardinals – AZCardinals.com

The Cardinals ready for a big primetime game against the Rams with a chance to clinch a playoff spot

Cardinals host Rams on national TV with chance for chokehold on NFC West

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury says Patriots coach Bill Belichick should win NFL coach of the year

Cardinals coach defers to his own former coach for award

Kyler Murray falling in latest Pro Bowl vote update even though Cardinals QB in in MVP conversation

Baker, Golden, Beachum all second in NFC at respective positions

How rising college football head-coaching salaries will force the NFL to adapt or get left behind

Amid the landscape of booming money, a very good college opening might be enough to keep an NFL owner awake at night.

'I sleep next to it': From mom’s house to undisclosed locations, here’s where NFL players keep their Heismans - Houston Texans Blog- ESPN

“You don’t just keep it in the dorm,” Mark Ingram II said when asked why he gave his to his mom to take home after the ceremony.

Team success ranks above personal accolades for Cardinals' Jordan Hicks

Arizona Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks has three goals during his playing days: Win games, make memories and garner respect from those around him.

Roof expected to be open for Cardinals' MNF clash with Rams

State Farm Stadium's roof is expected to be open for the Arizona Cardinals' Monday Night Football clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

Don't touch the beard: Kliff Kingsbury not shaving until next Cardinals loss

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is looking noticeably scruffier over the past weeks, and for good reason.

Cardinals' Budda Baker welcomes baby girl ahead of Rams clash on MNF

The Cardinals will have some new dad strength on their sideline Monday night, as Budda Baker announced his baby girl has arrived.

Cardinals DBs coach Marcus Robertson in COVID protocols, to miss MNF

Arizona Cardinals defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson will not be on the sideline Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Preparation and NFL football: How the Cardinals spend their Sunday off

With the Cardinals playing on Monday night, it makes for a rare Sunday off filled with future game prep and NFL football.

Rams' Andrew Whitworth now 40, to make history on Monday night

Rams OL Andrew Whitworth turned 40 years old Sunday and on Monday Night Football will become the first starting left tackle in his 40s.

Cowboys survive comeback attempt at Washington, pick up 9th win

The Cowboys became the fourth NFC team to win nine games on Sunday. The Cardinals, Packers and Buccaneers were the first three.

The 5: Arizona Cardinals' most recent Monday Night Football matchups

A look at the Arizona Cardinals' five most recent Monday Night Football appearances and outcomes ahead of the MNF clash vs. the LA Rams.

Tom Brady's 700th TD pass helps Bucs take down Bills in OT

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers joined the Arizona Cardinals at 10 wins with a 33-27 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.