Notes from the Enemy: Los Angeles Rams looking for revenge, place two on reserve list before matchup and more

Happy Monday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams today. We need to see what is going on in LA in order to get a good idea on what the Rams are expecting.

Let’s take a look at some notes from Turf Show Times.

Rams News: Top 3 Takeaways from LA’s 37-7 win over Jacksonville Jaguars - Turf Show Times

Los Angeles Rams News and Links for 12/6/21

NFL Playoff Picture: Rams 2 games up, 2 games back with 5 games left - Turf Show Times

It’s not as complicated as that sounds

Rams WR Cooper Kupp is so dominant that it might be a bad sign for LA - Turf Show Times

Kupp could finish with single-season records in catches and yards, but is that an overall good thing for the Rams?

Rams-Jaguars: 4 things I learned in the ‘mixed bag’ of victories - Turf Show Times

Sony Michel shines in his start, LA’s defense comes to life, and other things I learned in Week 13

Rams offensive line finally gets right against the Jaguars - Turf Show Times

Coleman Shelton replaced Brian Allen at center; how did the backup lineman do?

Could Rams defense stop Patriots’ relentless rushing attack? - Turf Show Times

New England passed the ball three times in a Monday night win over the Bills’ top-ranked defense

Rams and Matthew Stafford have one thing in common: They need a DEFINING WIN! - Turf Show Times

A tale of two Stafford’s: As the QB goes, so goes the team

Rams-Cardinals preview: For LA to win, Sony Michel needs to run - Turf Show Times

LA Rams must build on the run game

Rams-Cardinals Preview: Matthew Stafford is the key to victory - Turf Show Times

Stafford and the Rams are out for revenge in Week 14

Rams-Cardinals: Cooper Kupp must redeem his worst game of the season - Turf Show Times

Kupp isn’t the only person on the team who needs to do better than his Week 4 performance against Arizona

Rams-Cardinals preview: It’s an MVP showdown on Monday Night Football - Turf Show Times

The best "dual threat" that a QB can be is an accurate passer and a fearless passer

Rams News: 3 players that were drafted with Andrew Whitworth in 2006 - Turf Show Times

Los Angeles Rams News and Links for 12/11/21

Rams-Cardinals: 4 bold predictions for the NFC West showdown - Turf Show Times

Cooper Kupp rebounds — and other bold predictions for Monday Night Football

Rams-Cardinals: Last Minute Thoughts ahead of Monday Night Football - Turf Show Times

Can Aaron Donald and the Rams defense slow down Kyler Murray and the Cards?

Rams injury update: LA gets news on Darrell Henderson on Saturday - Turf Show Times

Sony Michel is in line for another start