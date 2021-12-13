Arizona Cardinals can win the NFC West with win over the Los Angeles Rams

Gameday.

Not just gameday, but Monday Night Football for the team with the best record in the NFL and taking on one of their divisional rivals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The Arizona Cardinals have a chance to punch their ticket to the NFL playoffs and get basically put a death grip on the NFC West.

That is why Jess and I got together to discuss the game and more.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Below are the timestamps for the different topics for the show.

(1:00) Intros and Cardinals-Bears reactions

(28:31) The Cardinals on the road vs. at home

(42:25) How the Cardinals can clinch the division title

(55:03) Which players will come back from injury in Week 14

(1:04:29) Cardinals-Rams preview and prediction