Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams Monday Night Football best bets

The Arizona Cardinals are on the big stage tonight.

How do they come out and play? That is a big question on the night for many, while others are looking forward to getting in on the action.

Here are three player prop bets I like and one Hail Mary parlay to have some fun with.

Kyler Murray over 295.5 pass and rush yards (-115)

Murray came back last week in cold, windy and rainy Chicago and put up an excellent game. This week he gets to play under the bright lights in the dome (albeit with the roof open). I expect a monster game for Murray, similar to the first one against the Rams where he had 307 combined yards.

Matthew Stafford over 0.5 interceptions (-125)

Stafford has been nails the last two games, six touchdowns and only one interception. However, he only has gone without an interception in five games this season and only against hapless Detroit and Houston did he go back-to-back games without an interception.

Matthew Stafford longest completion over 37.5 (-110)

Stafford has only three games, including the previous Cardinals matchup where he has not completed a pass over 37.5 yards. The Rams like to get the ball deep, they’ll need a deep throw or two in this game.

Christian Kirk over 100 yards receiving and 1+ touchdown (+1200)

Kirk has not had a touchdown in five games and is coming off his second game of the season with less than 10 yards receiving. With DeAndre Hopkins back, with the way A.J. Green beat up the Rams in game one, Kirk is going to need to have a big day. Take a chance and maybe both you and Kirk can enjoy a nice day.

Good luck and Go Cardinals!