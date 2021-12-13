Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams Monday Night Football (2021): Game time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

It is almost here.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football and can all but clinch the NFC West tonight.

A win and they also clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2015.

No big deal for this Cardinals team, right? Everyone expected them to be the first team in the NFL to clinch anything.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Who: Arizona Cardinals (10-2) vs Los Angeles Rams (8-4)

Where: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

When: December 13, 2021 - 6:15 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: ESPN - Steve Levy (play-by-play) Louis Riddick and Brian Griese (analyst) Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Fubo TV

Local Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM - Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (Play-by-Play) Rolando Cantu (Color Analyst)

National Radio: Westwood One Sports - Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) Kurt Warner (analyst)

Odds: Cardinals -2

Over/Under: 51

DraftKings Sportsbook