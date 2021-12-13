Arizona Cardinals activate Aaron Brewer and Rashard Lawrence

The Arizona Cardinals activated two key players for their Monday Night Football matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

From the team:

Activated long snapper Aaron Brewer (arm) and defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (calf) from the injured reserve/designated for return list Brewer (6-5, 232) was placed on injured reserve on November 11 after playing the first nine games of the season. He has snapped in 65 games with Arizona since joining the team in 2016. Lawrence (6-2, 308) was placed on injured reserve (hand) on November 6 after playing in six games (five starts) this year. He appeared in nine games (one start) as a rookie last season after joining the team as a fourth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU. Brewer will wear #46 and Lawrence will wear #90.

There have been some issues with the field goal kicking game since Brewer was injured, so he will be important to have back.

Lawrence should offer a nice foil against the run for the Rams.

Welcome back to both.