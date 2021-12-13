Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams first half open thread

It is a massive primetime game for both sides and the opponent got some bad news before the game.

It doesn’t matter though. As we have seen ourselves with Colt McCoy leading the way, good NFL teams win games no matter who is in or out.

That is what the Rams will try and do without Jalen Ramsey, Tyler Higbee and Rob Havenstein among other Rams who are already missing time or the rest of the season.

Don’t look for the Cardinals to feel too bad after their 2-1 three-game performance without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.

Let’s hope for a big game and a big win for the birds.

In case you missed it.

Who: Arizona Cardinals (10-2) vs Los Angeles Rams (8-4)

Where: State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

When: December 13, 2021 - 6:15 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: ESPN (Will be simulcast on local ABC affiliates in Arizona)- Steve Levy (play-by-play) Louis Riddick and Brian Griese (analyst) Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Fubo TV

Local Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM - Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (Play-by-Play) Rolando Cantu (Color Analyst)

National Radio: Westwood One Sports - Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) Kurt Warner (analyst)

Odds: Cardinals -2

Over/Under: 51

DraftKings Sportsbook