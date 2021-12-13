Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams second half open thread

The Arizona Cardinals did not play well on offense or defense.

Yet, they get a fantastic effort from their young quarterback with 35 seconds left in the half and Kyler Murray scampered for a big 13-yard gain to get the Arizona Cardinals within field goal range to tie the game 13-13 at the half.

Murray has two balls tipped at the goal line and one was intercepted and that is the difference in this game, which again is tied.

Despite the mood of the fans and the internet the Cardinals are in a great spot.

The Los Angeles Rams played about as well as they can play and in the end could only muster a tie.

If the Cardinals can turn around the plays in the red zone, the Cardinals should be able to come out on top.

Now, can they put it altogether in the second half?

Let’s go Cardinals!