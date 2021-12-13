Arizona Cardinals once again lackadaisical at home in loss to Los Angeles Rams

Another bad night from the Arizona Cardinals at home.

That’s been the weird story of an otherwise magnificent season for the Arizona Cardinals.

Yet, at home now they move to 3-3 on the season at home and now they have some work to do.

Kyler Murray threw two interceptions, but there were a lot of issues for the Cardinals against a good Los Angeles Rams team.

The defense gave up too many big plays to Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp on the day.

Meanwhile, the Rams running game was able to

punish the Cardinals at times.

James Conner had two more touchdowns again and he continues to be a bright spot for the team.

However, this game was a microcosm of the season.

They have more talent, but at times they are a lackadaisical team that don’t seemed focused or motivated.

Now, they have a lot of work to do in order to make the playoffs not just one game, but get themselves into a deep run.

We also need to worry about Hopkins and Conner injuries.

We are onto the Detroit Lions.