Arizona Cardinals open as big favorites against Detroit Lions

Despite another home defeat, the Arizona Cardinals are basically a lock on the road in 2021.

That shows in the oddsmakers still buying them heading into their week 15 matchup with the Detroit Lions.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook the Arizona Cardinals are 13.5-point favorites over the Detroit Lions, despite the Lions being the home team.

That is a big number, especially coming off a third consecutive lackluster performance at home.

However, on the road the Cardinals have won their last three by 11, 10 and 14 against teams with a combined record of 16-23.

The Lions are 1-11-1 and have only scored 20 or more points two times this season, in the opener against the San Francisco 49ers and in their last second win over the Minnesota Vikings.

That means there is a good chance for the Cardinals, the unquestioned best team on the road in the NFL, to get right and ready for their next slugfest at home, this time against the Indianapolis Colts.