Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals talk Monday Night Football loss, get ready to roll against Detroit Lions and more

We are onto the Detroit Lions, as the Arizona Cardinals need to be now.

We have some of the fallout from the game and all the news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals lose to Rams, 30-23, after Kyler Murray's two interceptions are too much to overcome

Playoff spot remains unclaimed after 30-23 loss

Needing To Bounce Back After National TV (Again), And Rams Aftermath

You've Got Mail: Lions Week

Topics include fourth down choices, Edmonds' role and iconic pass plays

Cardinals move past loss to Rams while WR DeAndre Hopkins, RB James Conner get MRIs

Hopkins, Conner have MRIs as team prepares for Detroit trip

Cardinals Cover 2 - Not A Clean Performance In Primetime

Ep. 509 - Penalties. Turnovers. Dropped passes. Missed tackles. There were just too many mistakes to overcome. In other words, the Cardinals did not play a "clean" game as Kliff Kingsbury explained postgame.

Red Sea Report - Disappointed, Not Discouraged

The Cardinals fought hard on Monday Night Football but were unable to overcome several mistakes made during the 30-23 loss to the Rams. Craig Grialou, Mike Jurecki and Kyle Vanden Bosch discuss the costly interceptions, penalties

Short-handed Los Angeles Rams win key NFC West matchup against Arizona Cardinals

Down four starters due to COVID-19 protocols, and after having lost three of their previous four games, the Rams won Monday night in Arizona to gain ground on the division-leading Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals' struggles at home could cost them NFC's top seed - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

The Cardinals have now turned the ball over 11 times at home to just two times on the road. After Monday's loss they fall from the top seed to No. 3.

Rapid reactions: Cardinals' home record falls to .500 in MNF loss to Rams

Arizona Sports’ hosts, reporters and editors share their thoughts on the Cardinals’ Week 14 loss to the Rams at State Farm Stadium.

Arizona Cardinals disappointed, not discouraged after MNF loss to Rams

Avoidable penalties, costly turnovers and untimely miscues spelled the end for the Cardinals in Monday night's loss to the Rams.

Turnovers, lulls are behind Arizona Cardinals' home field woes

The "why" to this is in the turnover numbers, and it's hard to correlate those mistakes with anything about the warm, dry environment.

The 5: Things that stood out in Arizona Cardinals' MNF loss to Rams

The Cardinals failed to play a complete game and were on the losing end of Monday's matchup against the Rams. A look at what stood out:

Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins, James Conner to undergo MRIs

WR DeAndre Hopkins (leg) and RB James Conner (ankle) are set to undergo MRIs on Tuesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday.