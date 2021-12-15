2022 NFL Mock Draft: Todd McShay has the Arizona Cardinals going CB in round one of first mock draft of the year

The Arizona Cardinals are going to the NFL Playoffs. No, it isn’t locked in, but it could be in the next week.

So, it is a lot different when we look at the first 2022 NFL Mock Draft of the season from Todd McShay this year, when he has the Cardinals picking 30th, I won’t cry over a NFC Championship Game loss if we are being fair, and who does McShay have the Cardinals picking?

30. Arizona Cardinals (10-3) Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida* Robert Alford might not be back, and Byron Murphy Jr. had been more of a slot cornerback before this season. Elam’s track speed and high-level instincts would boost that cornerback group out of the gate. Plus, he is scheme versatile and brings on-ball production, with 19 pass breakups and six interceptions over three seasons.

Elam has not been great this year, but he is an elite athlete and played better than Marco Wilson in previous seasons.

Of course, this time of year it is all about the position, not the player.

So, for the Cardinals, could you see a cornerback?

I think they would take Kenyon Green at this spot, the talented Texas A&M offensive lineman, but who knows in December when you are talking about one of the five best teams in the NFL.