Arizona Cardinals offensive snaps in loss to Los Angeles Rams

The Arizona Cardinals moved to 3-3 at home on the season. What did this one look like as far as snap counts go?

D.J. Humphries - 78 snaps (100%)

Kelvin Beachum - 78 (100%)

Max Garcia - 78 (100%)

Sean Harlow - 78 (100%)

Rodney Hudson - 78 (100%)

Kyler Murray - 78 (100%)

James Conner - 75 (96%)

DeAndre Hopkins - 68 (87%)

Zach Ertz - 65 (83%)

Conner and Hopkins are now hobbling, which could cause issues moving forward.

Christian Kirk - 58 (74%)

A.J. Green - 56 (72%)

Rondale Moore - 34 (44%)

Demetrius Harris - 17 (22%)

The fall off is steep after Green. That is why the health of Hopkins will be key. Not because they lack talent, but the fact that Hopkins opens up so much for the rest of the team.

Antoine Wesley - 7 (9%)

Darrell Daniels- 4 (5%)

Jonathan Ward - 3 (4%)

Eno Benjamin - 3 (4%)

Surprised we did not get more of Ward and Benjamin.

What do you think?