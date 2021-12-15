Arizona Cardinals sign cornerback Breon Borders from Tennessee Titans practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals made a signing at the cornerback position today.

From the team:

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed cornerback Breon Borders from Tennessee’s practice squad.

Borders (6-0, 189) played in 11 games this season with the Titans and had four tackles and two passes defensed on defense and one special teams tackle. He has played in 30 games (six starts) in his career and has 38 tackles (31 solo), one interception, eight passes defensed and one fumble recovery. The 26-year old Borders originally entered the league with the Raiders 2017 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Duke and has played with Jacksonville (2018-19) and Washington (2019) in addition to his time with Tennessee (2020-21).

Borders will wear #21.

In addition, the team has the team has designated tight end David Wells (hand) to return from the injured reserve list. Wells can begin practicing and the team can activate him to the 53-man roster at any time during the next 21 days or at the conclusion of the three-week period.