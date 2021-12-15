 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

DeAndre Hopkins likely out for remainder of regular season per report, could be back for playoffs

By Seth Cox
/ new
Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football may have gotten even worse.

Adam Schefter is reporting that All Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is likely done for the remainder of the regular season.

This will likely leave Hopkins out for the rest of the regular season.

The reason Hopkins is getting a second opinion is because he is checking if he will need surgery. The surgery will not change whether he is able to return during the playoffs, so it is best to get it out of the way immediately so he is healed and rehabbed by the time he is needed again.

This is a big blow for the Cardinals offense. Despite not putting up the normal volume numbers we are accustomed too, Hopkins has been great this season because he has allowed other players to feast.

Now, teams won’t have to leave a bracket on Hopkins the entire game, and instead will be able to be a little more diverse in their coverage schemes.

Let’s hope that Hopkins is back and ready for a big playoff run with the Cardinals.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...