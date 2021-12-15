DeAndre Hopkins likely out for remainder of regular season per report, could be back for playoffs

The Arizona Cardinals loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football may have gotten even worse.

Adam Schefter is reporting that All Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is likely done for the remainder of the regular season.

Cardinals’ WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained knee, but the team is hopeful to get him back at some point in the postseason, leagues sources tell me and @JFowlerESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2021

This will likely leave Hopkins out for the rest of the regular season.

The reason Hopkins is getting a second opinion is because he is checking if he will need surgery. The surgery will not change whether he is able to return during the playoffs, so it is best to get it out of the way immediately so he is healed and rehabbed by the time he is needed again.

This is a big blow for the Cardinals offense. Despite not putting up the normal volume numbers we are accustomed too, Hopkins has been great this season because he has allowed other players to feast.

Now, teams won’t have to leave a bracket on Hopkins the entire game, and instead will be able to be a little more diverse in their coverage schemes.

Let’s hope that Hopkins is back and ready for a big playoff run with the Cardinals.