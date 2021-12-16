Arizona Cardinals defensive snap counts in loss to Los Angeles Rams

A lot of news yesterday pushed the defensive snap counts out a day, but they are still interesting to look at, especially when you see the defense was on the field so much less than the offense, and still had the struggles they did.

Let’s get to it.

Byron Murphy - 58 snaps (100%)

Jordan Hicks - 57 (98%)

Isaiah Simmons - 57 (98%)

Budda Baker - 56 (97%)

Jalen Thompson - 55 (95%)

Marco Wilson - 53 (91%)

Chandler Jones - 50 (86%)

The Arizona Cardinals only played 58 defensive snaps, while their offense played 78 snaps. Yet the Rams only had 90 less yards and gave up 30 points.

Zach Allen - 45 (78%)

Jordan Phillips - 41 (71%)

Markus Golden - 40 (69%)

Robert Alford - 35 (60%)

Corey Peters - 30 (52%)

Phillips had a really nice game, while Golden did not.

Devon Kennard - 19 (33%)

Leki Fotu - 12 (21%)

Rashard Lawrence - 12 (21%)

Dennis Gardeck - 9 (16%)

Micahel Dogbe - 3 (5%)

Joe Walker - 2 (3%)

Antonio Hamilton - 2 (3%)

Deionte Thompson - 2 (3%)

What did you think?