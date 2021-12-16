Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys moved to 2:25 p.m. kickoff on January 2nd

It may not seem like it, since after every loss the fanbase begins to think that the end is near, but the Arizona Cardinals are still a draw.

So much so that the NFL has decided to move their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys in week 17 to the afternoon.

From the team:

The NFL today announced that the Arizona Cardinals-Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday, January 2 is being moved from its original time of 11:00 AM (MST). The game will now air locally at 2:25 PM (MST) and can be seen on FOX.

It’ll be interesting if we get the “A” team on the call with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, since we know that Aikman will enjoy calling that game and talking about how great the Cowboys are.

However, it does show that the NFL still believes in the Cardinals, and hopefully they can hold up their end of the bargain and be 12-3 heading into that game.

How fun would it be if the Cardinals are 12-3 and the Cowboys are 11-4 heading into that matchup?