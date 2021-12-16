Week 15 ROTB NFL Top 3 Picks Vs Spread Competition

Updated Standings (thanks and great going CCF and CardCore!)
26. ***CCF
24. AZ_C_F
23. ***CardCore, Chambana81
21. Blackram928
20. FNG
19. Mitch, ERauch
18. RedC
17. Believer3000, brrberry, Kev1n
16. CFWA, FriarFan32
12. MNCF
11. UtahCF
10. UACF
7. Arizonabuild
6. Leftcoastfan
5. BRS, JethroBodine, Rigodrill, AZCF27
4. greatnumber8
2. geek4eye, Zonaforver, since61, cyberdynist
1. Desert_Devil, bang_birdgang, StandUpGuy
0. gamesguy1, cminaz
Week 15 NFL Point Spreads (https://www.sportingnews.com/ca/nfl/news/nfl-odds-spreads-lines-week-15/g1d23lxzqsbd1lbzgggcxc6v0)
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers KC -3.5
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns CLE -5.5
New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts IND -2.5
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles PHI -4.5
Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills BUF -10.5
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins MIA -8.5
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants DAL -10.5
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers TEN -1.5
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars JAX -3.5
Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions ARI -13.5
Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers SF -8.5
Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos DEN -1
Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens GB -4.5
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams LAR -6.5
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB -10.5
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears MIN -4
My Picks:
- NYG (+10.5)
- TEN (-1.5)
- JAX (-3.5)
Your Picks?
