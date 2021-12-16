 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 15 ROTB NFL Top 3 Picks Vs Spread Competition

By Walter Mitchell
Updated Standings (thanks and great going CCF and CardCore!)

26. ***CCF

24. AZ_C_F

23. ***CardCore, Chambana81

21. Blackram928

20. FNG

19. Mitch, ERauch

18. RedC

17. Believer3000, brrberry, Kev1n

16. CFWA, FriarFan32

12. MNCF

11. UtahCF

10. UACF

7. Arizonabuild

6. Leftcoastfan

5. BRS, JethroBodine, Rigodrill, AZCF27

4. greatnumber8

2. geek4eye, Zonaforver, since61, cyberdynist

1. Desert_Devil, bang_birdgang, StandUpGuy

0. gamesguy1, cminaz

Week 15 NFL Point Spreads (https://www.sportingnews.com/ca/nfl/news/nfl-odds-spreads-lines-week-15/g1d23lxzqsbd1lbzgggcxc6v0)

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers KC -3.5

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns CLE -5.5

New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts IND -2.5

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles PHI -4.5

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills BUF -10.5

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins MIA -8.5

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants DAL -10.5

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers TEN -1.5

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars JAX -3.5

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions ARI -13.5

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers SF -8.5

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos DEN -1

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens GB -4.5

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams LAR -6.5

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB -10.5

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears MIN -4

My Picks:

  • NYG (+10.5)
  • TEN (-1.5)
  • JAX (-3.5)

Your Picks?

