Rodney Hudson placed on Covid-19 reserve list

The Arizona Cardinals have had a bad week, there is no other way to put it.

They lost on the national stage against the Los Angeles Rams.

They lost their top wide receiver to an injury in the same game and now we have to wait and see if DeAndre Hopkins will be back for the playoffs.

And now, the team is dealing with Rodney Hudson heading to the Covid-19 reserve list.

The Cardinals have placed C Rodney Hudson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 16, 2021

We have seen how much the offensive line has struggled as of late, with injuries and just taking on talented interior defensive linemen.

Now, they will be without their anchor.

Hudson missed three games this season due to an injury and now will likely miss another against the Detroit Lions.

The question becomes if they can still get by without Hudson, since the Lions are a struggling team that has barely been able to practice the last couple of weeks.

Let’s hope the start of a new week against the lowly Detroit Lions gets this team back on the right track.