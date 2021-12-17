Bowling season: College Football prospects to watch in Friday bowl games

It is time to go bowling!

The 2021 college football season is over and now is the best time of year, Bowl season.

Players are starting to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft, and Justin and I discuss the prospects who are opting out of the bowl games. Then, a rundown of the notable QBs returning to college for the 2022 season.

Plus, a preview of the NFL hopefuls playing in Friday’s Bahamas and Cure Bowls. And finally, a hot take of a situation brewing in Jacksonville.

Finally, if you want to get some in depth information on the Bowl Games and their prospects, check out below.

