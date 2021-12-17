SB Nation Reacts: Confidence drops in Arizona Cardinals direction after Monday Night Football performance

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans powered by SurveyMonkey. Each week, we send 32 polls to plugged in fans from each team NFL. You can sign up HERE — it’s easy and free to join!

Losses tend to change perspective, but losses with injuries can cause panic. Not just panic, but a panic that makes everyone question everything they have thought over the last four or five months.

That was the question we had for Arizona Cardinals fans coming out of their second national television and third consecutive home loss.

What is the confidence in the direction of the team with Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray?

The dip was honestly not as big as I expected. With the lackluster performance and injury status of DeAndre Hopkins.

After nearly two months of fans being completely on board with the direction of the team, they are now beginning to waver. We will see how things look over the next four games to see where they are to end the season.

