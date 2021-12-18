Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions best bets for Sunday (2021)

We know the Arizona Cardinals will be a little short-handed on Sunday, but they should still be favored heavily over the Detroit Lions.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Arizona Cardinals are still big time favorites at -12.5 points.

That action is a lot and something I would stay away from, although I do think they cover.

No, there are a couple of bets I do like in this game.

Kyler Murray over 32.5 yards rushing (-110)

Murray should be active in the game, he should be taking advantage of a bad Lions team and running for a couple of big plays in the game. I am thinking if you can get some alternative lines of over 50 yards, to take it. But, I really like the over 32.5.

A.J. Green over 53.5 yards receiving (-115)

Green had over 100 yards last game, no DeAndre Hopkins, a terrible Lions defenses... This feels easy, maybe to easy.

DraftKings Special Play

Kyler Murray over 249.5 yards passing, over 24.5 yards rushing, over 0.5 TD’s passing and rushing (+225)

Take a shot and have some fun.

Enjoy the game!