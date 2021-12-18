Experts see the Arizona Cardinals winning and covering the spread

It is week 15 in the NFL season and the Arizona Cardinals are 10-3.

Sometimes I feel like we forget that as fans as we begin to expect the downfall of the 2021 season.

No, instead we should continue to enjoy it because the Cardinals are not only one of the best teams in the NFL, they are about to clinch a playoff spot.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, they are also -12.5-point favorites and most of the experts have them covering that spread this week.

Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) - Cardinals 31- 14

With a perfect 7-0 record outside of State Farm Stadium this season, the Cardinals have gone on the road and beaten the Titans, Jaguars, Rams, Browns, 49ers, Seahawks and Bears by an average of 16 points per game. They covered the spread every time. Past performance doesn’t necessarily indicate future results and all that noise, but I’m not rolling with the depleted Lions to interrupt this trend.

Pete Prisco - Pick: Cardinals 31, Lions 18

Bill Bender (Sporting News) - Pick: Cardinals 34, Lions 21

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) - Pick: Cardinals win 38-17 and cover the spread.

Bleacher Report - Score Prediction: Cardinals 34, Lions 13