Cardinals place DeAndre Hopkins and Robert Alford on injured reserve; Chase Edmonds returns

On Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals placed wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (MCL) and cornerback Robert Alford (pectoral) on injured reserve. Two key starters that could miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

They also activated Chase Edmonds and Charles Washington from IR which should give their offense and special teams a much-needed boost. A running back-by-committee approach should resume between Edmonds and James Conner.

With Hopkins out, Antoine Wesley is expected to see an increased role out wide as a receiver opposite A.J. Green as Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore remain in the slot. Andy Isabella is also expected to remain on the active roster regularly from now on.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Arizona is hopeful Alford can return later on in the season but it could potentially be another season-ending pectoral injury for him that sidelined him the first two seasons in the desert. It is another wait-and-see situation here.

On #AZCardinals CB Robert Alford, source says no surgery on his pectoral injury just yet. Hope is he can rehab and come back. But we’ll see. https://t.co/3AFc22kG5w — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 18, 2021

In corresponding moves, Kevin Peterson was elevated from the practice squad and the Cardinals COVID-19 exception was used on Joe Walker after Rodney Hudson tested positive for the virus.