It is time to unleash Rondale Moore

The Monday night loss against the Rams was more than adding a digit to the loss column. The Arizona Cardinals have lost star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a torn MCL for the rest of the regular season. This is a big loss as Kyler Murray has not played much football without Hopkins this season.

The Cardinals bolster a talented receiving corps, the question to be answered is the depth. More onus will be placed on the shoulders of veterans A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, and tight end Zach Ertz. Kliff Kingsbury has an explosive Joker in his hand of cards left to unleash. That is rookie wideout, Rondale Moore.

Moore has been the 4th receiver on the depth chart this season. With Hopkins’ unfortunate injury, Moore moves up a spot. Through 13 weeks, Moore has caught 51 of his 61 targets for 426 yards and one touchdown. 17 of those receptions went for first downs. Moore’s electric open-field abilities must be utilized more from here on out.

Kyler Murray has shown signs of trust with the rookie wideout. Most deployed as an underneath option, Moore has the stop/start ability and elite athleticism to make plays downfield as seen below.

It is time for Kingsbury to feature his explosive young playmaker. What are the best ways to use Moore? Screens, option routes, and crosser/mesh concepts to name a few. He is averaging 8.4 yards per reception.

Moore has an innate ability to force missed tackles in space and generate yards after the catch.

Rondale Moore is such an explosive, instinctual and smart player. Does everything. The long TD was nice, but plays like this stand out. In a league of athletic players, Rondale just moves differently.



Special talent. pic.twitter.com/told0gK8Fw — TheOGfantasyfootball (@TheOGfantasy) September 21, 2021

A bigger role for Moore helps Murray get the ball out of his hands quicker. The interior offensive line has not played up to par. Quicker throws limit the lengths of their blocks in pass protection.

Rondale Moore adds an element that is unseen for this Cardinals’ offense. Versatility and flexibility can create chaos for opposing defenses. Whether he aligns in the backfield or in the slot, Moore is a chess piece.

The Cardinals offense can use Moore to stretch defenses horizontally and generate explosive plays doing so. The time to unleash their dynamic weapon is now!