Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions (2021): Game time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

After a loss it almost feels like a long week to get to the next game. Which is why those losing seasons feel so damn long.

Now the Arizona Cardinals get a chance to get right and get focused for the final four weeks of the regular season before they get into the NFL Playoffs.

It starts this week for the Arizona Cardinals and here is everything you need to know about the game.

Who: Arizona Cardinals (10-3) at Detroit Lions (1-11-1)

Where: Ford Field - Detroit, MI

When: December 19, 2021 - 11:00 a.m. Arizona Time

TV: Fox (Channel 10 locally) - Gus Johnson (play-by-play) Aqib Talib (analyst) Megan Olivi (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Fubo TV

Local Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM - Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (Play-by-Play) Rolando Cantu (Color Analyst)

Odds: Cardinals -12

Over/Under: 47

Let’s go Cardinals!