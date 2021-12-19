Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals look to get right against Detroit Lions, depth behind DeAndre Hopkins ready to step up and more

Finally, we are back to Arizona Cardinals football.

These weeks after a loss feel like they take forever, but we get a chance to watch the Cardinals get right against the Detroit Lions.

Let's get started with a look around the web at your Arizona Cardinals.

Without an injured DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals prepare committee to replace him, including Antoine Wesley

Knee injury sidelines receiver; Wesley was fill-in when Hop had bad hamstring

Three Big Things: Lions Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

Cardinals confident running back tandem of Chase Edmonds, James Conner will play against Lions

Notes: Cardinals hopeful Pugh will play; Kirk flourishing in slot

Arizona Cardinals buy their own Boeing 777-200ER for team travel

The Boeing 777-200ER gives team comfort, flexibility for road trips

With Cardinals having a chance to clinch a playoff spot in Detroit, and other preview notes for Cardinals-Lions

Cardinals Ready To Lock Up Playoff Berth

With win in Detroit, team would clinch postseason spot

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reiterates Rams loss was 'nothing to be down about'

Quarterback reiterates his good vibe despite Rams loss

Cardinals GM Steve Keim said he won't rule out that WR DeAndre Hopkins could be back for the playoffs

GM thinks Larry Fitzgerald 'content' in his current life

Cardinals Cover 2 - Offense Suffers ‘Big Hit’, Players Still Confident

Ep. 511 - The injury to DeAndre Hopkins is significant. That's not debatable. Yet players, including A.J. Green, expressed confidence in the other wide receivers on the roster. Hopkins can't be replaced, but someone will have to fill his role on the field

Big Red Rage - Cardinals Look To Rebound At Detroit

Ep. 538 - After a tough loss to the Rams on Monday Night Football, the Cardinals look to bounce back against the Lions on Sunday at Ford Field. Right tackle Kelvin Beachum joins Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley to talk about dealing with the loss of DeAndre H

Cardinals Cover 2 - Road Trip To The Motor City

Ep. 512 - For the fifth straight year, the Cardinals and Lions will play in the regular season; though Sunday will mark the first time since 2017 the game is played in Detroit. Craig Grialou and Mike Jurecki breakdown the Week 15 contest.

'There's a drop-off': Losing DeAndre Hopkins stings but Arizona Cardinals confident in other WRs - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Without Hopkins, Arizona will rely on pass-catchers A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore and Zach Ertz as well as running back James Conner.

Injured Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams keeps busy with weekly social media photo - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

While the Cardinals' injured tight end recovers from an ACL injury, he's documenting his game experience at home on social media.

Kyler Murray confident in Cardinals' options with DeAndre Hopkins injured

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray may not have his favorite target in DeAndre Hopkins, but that isn't limiting his expectations of the offense.

Lions' Hockenson has season-ending surgery prior to Cardinals clash

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has had season-ending thumb surgery ahead of Week 15's clash with the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals C Rodney Hudson on COVID-19 list, out vs. Lions

Arizona Cardinals starting center Rodney Hudson has been placed under COVID-19 protocols and is out for Sunday's game against Detroit.

Cards 'feel good about' James Conner, Chase Edmonds playing vs. Lions

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he "feels good about" running backs James Conner and Chase Edmonds playing against the Lions on Sunday.

Cardinals GM: Depth is 'exceptional' behind injured WR DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals face the arduous task of replacing arguably their best football player in wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

Cardinals get shot at familiar face in Lions QB Jared Goff in Week 15

The Arizona Cardinals' third and final should-win game of the season is finally upon us in the form of a Week 15 tilt against the Lions.

Beaming Budda: Cards' Baker wants to better in 'everything' as a new dad

Budda Baker might be one of the last NFL players to need any extra motivation. But after the birth of his daughter, he's more than amped.

Cardinals take off for Detroit in newly bought Boeing 777 team plane

The Arizona Cardinals will be taking off in a Boeing 777 aircraft when they travel to Detroit to play the Lions on Sunday.