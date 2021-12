Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions first half open thread

We have a gameday to get ready for.

Finally, the Arizona Cardinals are back in action and we have an awesome chance to enjoy a big game and a great day for the Cardinals and their offense.

Now, can they get it right?

Kyler Murray will be without his favorite target, but who steps up this week? Is it going to be A.J. Green? Christian Kirk? A little extra Rondale Moore?

Let’s sit back, relax and enjoy.

Who: Arizona Cardinals (10-3) at Detroit Lions (1-11-1)

Where: Ford Field - Detroit, MI

When: December 19, 2021 - 11:00 a.m. Arizona Time

TV: Fox (Channel 10 locally) - Gus Johnson (play-by-play) Aqib Talib (analyst) Megan Olivi (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Fubo TV

Local Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM - Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (Play-by-Play) Rolando Cantu (Color Analyst)

Odds: Cardinals -12

Over/Under: 47

DraftKings Sportsbook

Let’s go Cardinals!