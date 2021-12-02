SB Nation Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans come out of bye week fully confident in the direction of the team

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans powered by SurveyMonkey. Each week, we send 32 polls to plugged in fans from each team NFL. You can sign up HERE — it’s easy and free to join!

Coming out of the bye week, a notorious issue through Kliff Kingsbury’s first two seasons, you wondered if belief in the direction of the Arizona Cardinals would wane a bit.

Instead, the Arizona Cardinals fans that respond to the SB Nation Reacts survey are still completely bought into the direction of the team heading into the final six weeks of the 2021 NFL season.

It has been weeks since fans perception or belief in the team has changed, which is impressive for a fan base which tends to need to see it to believe it.

Yet, the way the Arizona Cardinals have played in 2021, it seems like this team is not only heading in the right direction, but have found the direction the organization will be going in for what we hope is for years to come.

