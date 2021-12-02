Arizona Cardinals get a little good news on Wednesday injury report

For the Arizona Cardinals, getting healthy is the most important thing in heading into the final six games of the season.

The first injury report of the week coming off the bye week was a good thing, as we saw only Justin Pugh as a did not participate for an injury reason.

Meanwhile, Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins were back at practice and limited, but we saw them out there which is a big step.

Max Garcia being healthy is important, as they want Pugh and Garcia starting down the stretch at the guard positions.

However, getting at least Garcia back will be big.

It may not be quite as important though when you see what is going on in Chicago.

The Bears are dealing with a litany of injuries, and the big one for them is Akiem Hicks, who makes the defense go with Khalil Mack out.

We will keep an eye on Roquan Smith, who is important as well, but young and likely to bounce back a little quicker.

What stands out to you?