Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints Thursday Night Football (2021): Game time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

As we head down the backstretch of the 2021 NFL season we will dive into key games each week if they can have an impact on the Arizona Cardinals and their seeding.

For this week’s Thursday Night Football Game, we have just that, as one of the teams just behind the Cardinals, with a head-to-head matchup still lingering, will be in action tonight.

Let’s take a look.

Who: Dallas Cowboys (7-4) at New Orleans Saints (5-6)

Where: Caesar’s Superdome - New Orleans, La.

When: December 2, 2021 - 6:20 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: Fox (Channel 10 Locally) - Joe Buck (play-by-play) Troy Aikman (analyst) Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter)

Live stream: Amazon Prime

Odds: Rams Cowboys -6.5

Over/Under: 46.5

The Cowboys will have both CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper back, although Cooper is likely to be a bit limited.

Meanwhile, the Saints are without Alvin Kamara and Ryan Ramczyk among others.

Feels like a road win on the horizon for the Cowboys.

Cowboys 34

Saints 13