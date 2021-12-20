Arizona Cardinals heading into a do or die stretch of games

Losses happen.

It is not so much a loss to the Detroit Lions that has many Arizona Cardinals fans worried, embarrassing losses are par for the course in Cardinals history.

No, instead it is the fact that the Arizona Cardinals under Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray have not been able to come up with the big game when they need it.

For all the good we saw in the first 12 games, it has been the inability to finish that is what has fans concerned.

The Cardinals are basically out of the discussion for the one seed in the NFC, but can they even win the division?

Can they actually play well enough to earn a playoff spot, or will they be the team that backs into a playoff on the merit of another team losing?

They are clinging to a top four seed, but have a shot to turn things around, albeit against excellent competition coming up.

They get a red-hot Indianapolis Colts team who are lead by MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor. They just physically dominated the then one-seed New England Patriots.

Then, they get the now two seeded Dallas Cowboys.

The Cardinals can erase all doubt, all question by winning the next two games, or they can back into the playoffs as a 10 or maybe 11 win team who looks like round one fodder.

The question is, who will this team be on Christmas Day?