Cards’ 4 Losses: By The Numbers

By Walter Mitchell
NFL: DEC 19 Cardinals at Lions Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cardinals can learn a great deal about how to correct the shortcomings throughout their four losses when they examine some key statistical numbers.

Points:

  • GB 24 ARI 21
  • CAR 34 AR! 10
  • LAR 30 ARI 23
  • DET 30 ARI 12

Sum: OPP 118 ARI 66

Time of Possession:

  • GB 37.35 ARI 22.25
  • CAR 37.42 ARI 22.18
  • LAR 29.04 ARI 30.56
  • DET 31.12 ARI 28.08

Sum: OPP 33.73 ARI 26.27

Turnovers:

  • GB 0 ARI 3
  • CAR 2 ARI 2
  • LAR 0 ARI 2
  • DET 1 ARI 1

Sum: OPP 3 ARI 8

Sacks —- Yards Lost

  • GB 2-14 ARI 1-0
  • CAR 4-39 ARI 0-0
  • LAR 4-39 ARI 3-20
  • DET 2-20 ARI 2-4

SUM: OPP 12-112 ARI 6-24

Red Zone TD Efficiency:

  • GB 3-5 ARI 3-4
  • CAR 3-4 ARI 1-1
  • LAR 2-4 ARI 2-4
  • DET 1-2 ARI 0-4

SUM: OPP 9-16 (56%) ARI 6-13 (46%) with 3 fewer Red Zone opportunities

Rushing Yards:

  • GB 161 ARI 74
  • CAR 166 ARI 65
  • LAR 89 ARI 103
  • DET 126 ARI 103

SUM: OPP 547 ARI 345

Conclusions:

  • The Cardinals have to find a way to defend the run. The top teams in the NFC feature highly productive rushing attacks: (GB —- Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon; DAL —- Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard; TB —- Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones; LAR —- Sony Michel, Darrell Henderson; SF —-Jeff Wilson, Deebo Samuel;)
  • Frustrating fact: the Cardinals best game stopping the run was in Week 1 versus the Titans’ All Pro RB Derrick Henry and the top two run defense grades in that game, per PFF, were Zaven Collins at 90.2 (4 tackles, 2 stops, 0 missed tackles) and JJ Watt at 76.9 (3 tackles, 2 stops and 0 missed tackles).
  • When the Cardinals out-sack their opponents, they typically win their games.
  • In the 4 games the Cardinals have lost, the opponents’ 3rd down efficiency has been right at or near 50% (GB 6-14; CAR 7-15; LAR 6-12; DET 6-13, which is one of the reasons why the Cardinals are having difficulty winning the time of possession).
  • The Cardinals are more productive and increase their chances to win when they have a balanced attack on offense, particularly when they rush the ball better or on a par with their opponents.
  • When the Cardinals’ percentages and good in Red Zone TD efficiency, they typically win their games.

Your thoughts?

