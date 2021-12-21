Cards’ 4 Losses: By The Numbers

The Cardinals can learn a great deal about how to correct the shortcomings throughout their four losses when they examine some key statistical numbers.
Points:
- GB 24 ARI 21
- CAR 34 AR! 10
- LAR 30 ARI 23
- DET 30 ARI 12
Sum: OPP 118 ARI 66
Time of Possession:
- GB 37.35 ARI 22.25
- CAR 37.42 ARI 22.18
- LAR 29.04 ARI 30.56
- DET 31.12 ARI 28.08
Sum: OPP 33.73 ARI 26.27
Turnovers:
- GB 0 ARI 3
- CAR 2 ARI 2
- LAR 0 ARI 2
- DET 1 ARI 1
Sum: OPP 3 ARI 8
Sacks —- Yards Lost
- GB 2-14 ARI 1-0
- CAR 4-39 ARI 0-0
- LAR 4-39 ARI 3-20
- DET 2-20 ARI 2-4
SUM: OPP 12-112 ARI 6-24
Red Zone TD Efficiency:
- GB 3-5 ARI 3-4
- CAR 3-4 ARI 1-1
- LAR 2-4 ARI 2-4
- DET 1-2 ARI 0-4
SUM: OPP 9-16 (56%) ARI 6-13 (46%) with 3 fewer Red Zone opportunities
Rushing Yards:
- GB 161 ARI 74
- CAR 166 ARI 65
- LAR 89 ARI 103
- DET 126 ARI 103
SUM: OPP 547 ARI 345
Conclusions:
- The Cardinals have to find a way to defend the run. The top teams in the NFC feature highly productive rushing attacks: (GB —- Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon; DAL —- Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard; TB —- Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones; LAR —- Sony Michel, Darrell Henderson; SF —-Jeff Wilson, Deebo Samuel;)
- Frustrating fact: the Cardinals best game stopping the run was in Week 1 versus the Titans’ All Pro RB Derrick Henry and the top two run defense grades in that game, per PFF, were Zaven Collins at 90.2 (4 tackles, 2 stops, 0 missed tackles) and JJ Watt at 76.9 (3 tackles, 2 stops and 0 missed tackles).
- When the Cardinals out-sack their opponents, they typically win their games.
- In the 4 games the Cardinals have lost, the opponents’ 3rd down efficiency has been right at or near 50% (GB 6-14; CAR 7-15; LAR 6-12; DET 6-13, which is one of the reasons why the Cardinals are having difficulty winning the time of possession).
- The Cardinals are more productive and increase their chances to win when they have a balanced attack on offense, particularly when they rush the ball better or on a par with their opponents.
- When the Cardinals’ percentages and good in Red Zone TD efficiency, they typically win their games.
Your thoughts?
