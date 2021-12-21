Cards’ 4 Losses: By The Numbers

The Cardinals can learn a great deal about how to correct the shortcomings throughout their four losses when they examine some key statistical numbers.

Points:

GB 24 ARI 21

CAR 34 AR! 10

LAR 30 ARI 23

DET 30 ARI 12

Sum: OPP 118 ARI 66

Time of Possession:

GB 37.35 ARI 22.25

CAR 37.42 ARI 22.18

LAR 29.04 ARI 30.56

DET 31.12 ARI 28.08

Sum: OPP 33.73 ARI 26.27

Turnovers:

GB 0 ARI 3

CAR 2 ARI 2

LAR 0 ARI 2

DET 1 ARI 1

Sum: OPP 3 ARI 8

Sacks —- Yards Lost

GB 2-14 ARI 1-0

CAR 4-39 ARI 0-0

LAR 4-39 ARI 3-20

DET 2-20 ARI 2-4

SUM: OPP 12-112 ARI 6-24

Red Zone TD Efficiency:

GB 3-5 ARI 3-4

CAR 3-4 ARI 1-1

LAR 2-4 ARI 2-4

DET 1-2 ARI 0-4

SUM: OPP 9-16 (56%) ARI 6-13 (46%) with 3 fewer Red Zone opportunities

Rushing Yards:

GB 161 ARI 74

CAR 166 ARI 65

LAR 89 ARI 103

DET 126 ARI 103

SUM: OPP 547 ARI 345

Conclusions:

The Cardinals have to find a way to defend the run. The top teams in the NFC feature highly productive rushing attacks: (GB —- Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon; DAL —- Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard; TB —- Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones; LAR —- Sony Michel, Darrell Henderson; SF —-Jeff Wilson, Deebo Samuel;)

Frustrating fact: the Cardinals best game stopping the run was in Week 1 versus the Titans’ All Pro RB Derrick Henry and the top two run defense grades in that game, per PFF, were Zaven Collins at 90.2 (4 tackles, 2 stops, 0 missed tackles) and JJ Watt at 76.9 (3 tackles, 2 stops and 0 missed tackles).

When the Cardinals out-sack their opponents, they typically win their games.

In the 4 games the Cardinals have lost, the opponents’ 3rd down efficiency has been right at or near 50% (GB 6-14; CAR 7-15; LAR 6-12; DET 6-13, which is one of the reasons why the Cardinals are having difficulty winning the time of possession).

The Cardinals are more productive and increase their chances to win when they have a balanced attack on offense, particularly when they rush the ball better or on a par with their opponents.

When the Cardinals’ percentages and good in Red Zone TD efficiency, they typically win their games.

Your thoughts?