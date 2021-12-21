Arizona Cardinals offensive snap counts in loss to Detroit Lions

It was another ugly game with missed opportunities and mistakes leading the way.

Yet, the Arizona Cardinals offense once again outsnapped their opponents. That is what happens when you miss a number of opportunities in the redzone again.

Let’s take a look at the offensive snap counts in the loss to the Detroit Lions.

D.J. Humphries - 75 (100%)

Josh Jones - 75 (100%)

Justin Pugh - 75 (100%)

Kelvin Beachum - 75 (100%)

Max Garcia - 75 (100%)

Christian Kirk - 72 (96%)

Zach Ertz - 67 (89%)

Antoine Wesley - 64 (85%)

Kyler Murray - 64 (85%)

Kirk and Ertz is not surprising, but Wesley is a little and maybe a little bit of a peek into what the issues may be moving forward on offense.

A.J. Green - 56 (75%)

James Conner - 33 (44%)

Chase Edmonds - 29 (39%)

Rondale Moore - 20 (27%)

Andy Isabella - 12 (16%)

Jonathan Ward - 11 (15%)

Colt McCoy - 11 (15%)

Demetrius Harris - 8 (11%)

Darrell Daniels - 3 (4%)

The dropoff is now steep. After Green, it was the running backs splitting time and the guys who came in late. Moore needs more snaps, but that may have been because of the ankle.

Edmonds and Conner being nearly identical tells me they didn’t give Chase enough touches because I didn’t notice him playing that much.

What did you see?